-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.69) to ($1.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of SQZ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 107,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,358. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $72,854,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,551,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,347,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,586,000.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

