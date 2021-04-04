$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.99. 305,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,373. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $140,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,217.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,569 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $2,117,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

