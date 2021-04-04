$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.62. TowneBank reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TowneBank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth $16,326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TowneBank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $30.71. 109,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,519. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.