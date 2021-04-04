$0.68 EPS Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. The Bank of Princeton posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPRN. B. Riley upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

