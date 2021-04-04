-$0.70 EPS Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.39). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.54.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $137.21 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $70.63 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $4,788,500. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,433,000 after buying an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,936,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

