$0.72 EPS Expected for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citi Trends’ earnings. Citi Trends posted earnings per share of ($1.94) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citi Trends will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citi Trends.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 62.3% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 661,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 254,150 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth $3,123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 53.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 100.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.13. The stock had a trading volume of 82,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,239. Citi Trends has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $852.99 million, a PE ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citi Trends (CTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.