$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%.

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $75,370,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,009,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.