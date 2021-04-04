$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%.

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $75,370,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,009,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

