-$0.95 EPS Expected for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to post ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings. BeyondSpring posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BeyondSpring.

BYSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BYSI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 268,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,209. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

