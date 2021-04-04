0Chain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $833,054.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One 0Chain token can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00002872 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $80.92 million and $833,054.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 43.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00038537 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.