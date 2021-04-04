0Chain Trading 26.7% Higher This Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002646 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $75.18 million and approximately $830,007.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain Token Profile

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

