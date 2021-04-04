0x (ZRX) Price Up 27.8% Over Last Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One 0x token can now be bought for $1.89 or 0.00003227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $290.51 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00053898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.05 or 0.00694501 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027812 BTC.

About 0x

ZRX is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,547,659 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.