0xcert Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.29 million and $45,901.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00052152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.60 or 0.00683535 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027796 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

