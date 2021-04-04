$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will post $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.