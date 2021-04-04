$1.48 EPS Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to announce $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.38. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $248.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.91. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $202.48 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.07 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.82, for a total transaction of $351,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,815.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,436 shares of company stock worth $2,582,367 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

