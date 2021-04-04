$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to report $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.75 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion.

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Olin by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLN opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

