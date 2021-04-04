$1.95 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post $1.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $10.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.60 million, with estimates ranging from $6.99 million to $10.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCYC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 10,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,321 shares in the company, valued at $849,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,731,292. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $7,972,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $703.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

