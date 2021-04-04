100,394 Shares in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of Forum Merger III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIII. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,073,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forum Merger III alerts:

NASDAQ:FIII opened at $10.09 on Friday. Forum Merger III Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.68.

FIII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Forum Merger III in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Forum Merger III in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Forum Merger III Company Profile

Forum Merger III Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the commercial electric vehicle solutions business. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.