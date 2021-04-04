10,100 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Bought by Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 502.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 76,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $347,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,643.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $87,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 973,209 shares of company stock valued at $155,498,370. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.22. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.