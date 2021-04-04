10,159 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 118,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $1,423,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Waste Connections by 11.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WCN opened at $109.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 140.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.81 and a 52-week high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

