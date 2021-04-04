1,034,555 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,034,555 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,041,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Shopify as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,130,000 after purchasing an additional 61,914 shares in the last quarter. Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $7,924,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,310.55.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,155.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.93, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,223.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,114.50. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.55 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

