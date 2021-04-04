$108.17 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce sales of $108.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.40 million to $112.10 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $89.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $421.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $419.80 million to $425.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $423.73 million, with estimates ranging from $414.20 million to $435.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

PFS opened at $22.45 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,175,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,709,000 after acquiring an additional 293,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 302,699 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,028,000 after acquiring an additional 877,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $17,187,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

