$109.64 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce $109.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $110.00 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $157.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $477.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.00 million to $487.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $528.35 million, with estimates ranging from $515.20 million to $548.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWIR shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $564.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

