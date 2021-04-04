11,257 Shares in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.11% of Amplify Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.82. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $141.00.

