1,156,883 Shares in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,156,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,745,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Sotera Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 over the last three months.

SHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.32.

Sotera Health stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

