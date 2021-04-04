11,632,077 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,632,077 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.99% of Starbucks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.06. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

