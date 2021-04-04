$12.31 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will post sales of $12.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.80 million and the highest is $25.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $4.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $67.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $52.52 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 124,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

WVE opened at $6.09 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

