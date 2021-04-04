$122.66 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report sales of $122.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.20 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $97.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $610.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.50 million to $617.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $711.73 million, with estimates ranging from $690.90 million to $728.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNDM stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

