$13.95 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce sales of $13.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.10 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $59.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.70 million to $67.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $70.00 million, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $85.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on NGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie started coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

NGMS opened at $36.08 on Friday. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $8,593,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $6,358,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $8,548,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $8,586,000.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

