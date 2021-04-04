1,335,088 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,335,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,038,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 625,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 74,277 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,557,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,702,000 after purchasing an additional 186,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.