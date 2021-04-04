140,200 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 140,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Ciena as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Ciena by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Ciena by 132.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $170,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $2,337,126. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

