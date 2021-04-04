15,226 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $144.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -800.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.