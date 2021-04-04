157,181 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 157,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.12% of Select Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Select Medical by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $812,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Select Medical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 306,785 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 151,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $67,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,204,720. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $37.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

