$164.56 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will post $164.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.12 million and the highest is $165.00 million. StarTek reported sales of $161.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $673.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $678.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $708.13 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $719.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.44 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

SRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of StarTek by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of StarTek by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 76,185 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of StarTek during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of StarTek by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

SRT opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $318.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. StarTek has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

