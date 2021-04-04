17,125,394 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,125,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.58% of Oracle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 147,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,630,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $558,295,000 after buying an additional 192,057 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Oracle by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 658,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,615,000 after buying an additional 225,326 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,082,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.