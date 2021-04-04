18,331 Shares in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGRN. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Shares of BGRN opened at $54.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $56.34.

