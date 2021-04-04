184,722 Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 184,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of Extreme Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 242,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,399 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 736,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 153,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,895. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.