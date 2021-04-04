1inch (1INCH) 1-Day Volume Tops $108.05 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $679.37 million and approximately $108.05 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch token can currently be bought for approximately $4.50 or 0.00007657 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 1inch has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00075923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.64 or 0.00315602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.66 or 0.00766140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00091683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028500 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00016661 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,833,944 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

