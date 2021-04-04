1inch (1INCH) Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $683.65 million and $88.13 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 1inch token can currently be bought for approximately $4.53 or 0.00007795 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00075011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.00306688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.84 or 0.00761681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00017387 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,848,587 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

