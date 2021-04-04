1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 31% higher against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $37.82 million and approximately $63,351.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010151 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.46 or 0.00140870 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,971,867 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

