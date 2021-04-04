$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. The Mosaic reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year sales of $10.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $11.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 332,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 146,469 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

