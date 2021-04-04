$212.70 Million in Sales Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will post $212.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.39 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $897.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $905.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $996.71 million, with estimates ranging from $981.81 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million.

AVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mission Produce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Mission Produce stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

