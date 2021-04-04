216,834 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 216,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,000. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Darden Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 499,236 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $22,676,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $19,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,271 shares of company stock valued at $16,921,571. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

DRI stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -150.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.57.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

