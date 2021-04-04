22,144 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 484,592 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 152.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 13.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 18.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

