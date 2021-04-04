24,093 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Matson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Matson by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,882,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,638,000 after buying an additional 870,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $405,725,000 after purchasing an additional 339,898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Matson by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,877,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE MATX opened at $67.32 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.65.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $166,975.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,550 shares of company stock worth $317,189 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

