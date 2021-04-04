$247.69 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce $247.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.60 million and the highest is $249.80 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $259.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $989.90 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $44,872,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth $13,699,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

