248,000 Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 248,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.26% of The Simply Good Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Shares of SMPL opened at $30.95 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

