26,001 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.87% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,841,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,153,000 after acquiring an additional 96,230 shares during the period. Betterment LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,512,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

NYSEARCA:GCOR opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

