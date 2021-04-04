26,107 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,924 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,527,000 after acquiring an additional 535,117 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

