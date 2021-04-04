26,144 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,000. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.5% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $4.45 on Friday, hitting $188.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,749,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,810,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.37 and its 200-day moving average is $160.78. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.71 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a PE ratio of -118.85, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

