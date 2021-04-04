264,434 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Purchased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 264,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 971.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 61,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 55,396 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $712,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,752,000.

BATS EFAV opened at $73.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

